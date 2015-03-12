NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - Brazil and Argentina were the
focus of attention for Latin American credits Thursday, as bonds
from both sovereigns took a beating in a volatile session.
More downgrades for Brazilian companies connected to the
corruption scandal surrounding Petrobras, and contradictory
reports over the government's willingness to back financing for
the oil company, created more uncertainty on the buy-side.
"We are at the lows and wides of the day," said a New
York-based trader.
"It feels really bad in Brazil. Real money is looking to get
out and we are seeing some capitulation from crossover
accounts."
Petrobras 2024s and 2044s were closing about 18bp and 15bp
wider at 534p-525bp and 534bp-524bp, while the Real hit a new
10-year high of 3.16 against the dollar.
Downgrades also pressured debt prices on rig-backed bonds
issued by companies chartering to Petrobras.
Fitch downgraded Schahin's senior secured 2023s to BB- from
BB+, Lancer Finance Company's 2016s to BB+ from BBB-, and QGOG
Atlantic/Alaska 2019s to BB+ from BBB-.
The rating agency cited concerns that pressure to reduce
capex spending at Petrobras may jeopardize charter agreements
with these and other offshore oil companies.
Fitch has already downgraded Schahin Oil and Gas to B- from
B+ with a negative watch on concerns about higher leverage and
the company's ability to roll over debt maturities.
Argentina was also watching its sovereign curve give back
some gains after US District Judge Thomas Griesa said today that
Citigroup couldn't process payments on certain Argentina law
bond denominated in foreign currency.
The move was a blow to investors who had bought such debt on
the assumption that they would be beyond the reach of Griesa's
pari passu injunction preventing payment on Argentina bonds
unless holdout investors led by NML Capital were made whole as
well.
"The court's ruling makes clear that any third party that
attempts to help Argentina in the payment process is in
violation of the court's injunction," said an NML spokesman said
in a statement.
"Argentina should discontinue its defiance of courts and
negotiate a resolution to this dispute."
Argentina local law discounts suffered the brunt of the
sell-off, falling four points on the news to 93.70.
Prices were only marginally lower on New York law bonds,
which have been on a tear this year as investors bet that
October's presidential election will usher in a more
market-friendly government.
New York law pars were down 75ct at 59.75, while discounts
fell close to a point to 102.15.
Elsewhere sovereign bonds were holding their own, with the
newly minted Panama 2025 closing at 99.60-100.00 after pricing
yesterday at 98.857 to yield 3.889%, or 178bp over US
Treasuries.
PIPELINE
The Republic of Peru has hired BBVA, Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors
ahead of a potential bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, will meet investors in
New York on March 16, Los Angeles and London on March 17, and
Boston on March 18.
Ecuador could return to the international capital markets
with a new US dollar bond sale as soon as next week, as it seeks
to plug a widening budget gap in the wake of falling oil prices.
Investor meetings took place in San Francisco today and will
move to New York on Friday.
The country is looking to raise at least US$1bn, according
to a source familiar with the transaction.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings. The borrower was in Amsterdam today and will be in
Paris on Friday. It will meet investors in Frankfurt on March
16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)