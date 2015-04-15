NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
took a breather Wednesday as investors garnered profits after a
strong run up in Brazilian bond prices.
News earlier this week that Petrobras's board would meet
April 22 2014 to approve 2014 audited results sparked a relief
rally in Brazilian debt amid hopes that the oil company would
meet covenant deadlines and avoid a downgrade to junk.
Petrobras 2024s were once again inching tighter Wednesday
morning to be quoted earlier at 438bp, but traders see little
upside from here.
"We are really quiet," said a New York-based trader. "People
want Petrobras to get their results out so they don't get
accelerated, but I don't know if we go much tighter. We have had
a nice run-up."
Still, a better tone in Brazil has brought support to a
primary market that has seen comparatively little supply this
year.
BBVA Colombia is heard attracting a crowd ahead of a
possible deal this week. Market participants are discussing low
300bp over Treasuries for its Tier 2 bond given that Colombian
banks Davivienda and Bancolombia have sub debt due in 2022
trading at around that level.
"I would think they announce slightly above 300bp," said a
second trader. "This new one is a 2025 so the market is asking
for a bit more."
This comes as Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol
also prepares to raise funding in the capital markets following
government approval to issue up to US$3.175bn in bonds. The news
sent the company's bond prices lower this morning, with the
2025s being quoted at 97.875.
While that is some 50ct weaker on the day, Ecopetrol's debt
has nevertheless recovered substantially since mid-March when
concerns about a rout in crude sent the 2025s down to a
mid-market price of 91.375.
Meanwhile, Empresa Electrica Guacolda, a coal-fire power
complex in Chile, became the latest issuer to join the pipeline
after mandating Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Itau as global
coordinators and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners for roadshows
starting this week. Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB- by S&P and
Fitch.
PIPELINE
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated BAML
and Nomura to arrange investor meetings, which finish Wednesday
in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow. ACI Airport Sudamerica is controlled by Corporacion
America Airports, which has 52 airports under management.
BBVA Colombia has hired BBVA Securities and Morgan Stanley
to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 subordinated bond offering. The
meetings wrap up in New York today.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC.
The company will meet investors in Boston today and then
head to Santiago on April 30; Los Angeles on May 4; and Miami on
May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)