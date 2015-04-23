NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - The Latam primary markets were
showing signs of life on Thursday with Chilean utility Guacolda
out with IPTs of Treasuries plus 300bp area on a will-not-grow
US$500m 10-year bond.
Argentine oil company YPF is also out with guidance of 8.75%
area(+/- 1/8) on an up to US$1.5bn 10-year.
The deals are being marketed on a day when sentiment was
lifted by Brazilian oil company Petrobras which avoided a
covenant breach with the release of its long-awaited audited
results for 2014.
Petrobras's curve tightened by up to 50bp this morning with
the 2024s being quoted at 410bp, according to a New York based
trader.
The company reported non-cash impairment cost of R$44.3bn
plus an additional R$6.19bn in corruption related losses, not to
mention a jump in net leverage to 4.77x.
PIPELINE
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a
Panama-based trade bank, is poised to kick off fixed-income
investor meetings through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup.
The borrower, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, will be in London and Los
Angeles on April 27, in Switzerland and Boston on April 28 and
in New York and Philadelphia on April 29.
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) will hit the road next
week to market a possible subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, is approaching investors with an up to
US$100m 10-year subordinated loan participation notes, which are
being recognized as Tier 2 capital by local regulators.
It was in Switzerland today and will head to New York on the
23rd and Miami on the 24th. The bank carries corporate ratings
of Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)