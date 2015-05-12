NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - Latin American debt prices ended
lower on Tuesday on the back of continued volatility in US
Treasuries. Yields on the 10-year hit 2.37% - their highest
levels since mid-November - before settling down to 2.25% later
in the session.
Sovereign bonds reacted to these sharp Treasury swings with
Brazil's 2025s quoted at 97.50-98.80 or much lower than the
101.125 quoted in late April. Spreads on these bonds were about
12bp wider at 230bp over, one trader said.
Petrobras bonds were also inching wider, albeit not as
dramatically as the sovereign, with the 2024s closing at around
419bp-410bp. This comes on the back of news that the embattled
oil company was considering a foray in the local bond markets to
raise R$3bn plus (US$983m).
"Everything is better offered. That's for sure," said a
trader.
Some corporate credits, however, remain resilient in the
face of the sell-off in Treasuries, with Jose Cuervo's new
10-year bond ending flat at 98.70-99.00 or 165bp-161bp over.
Still, uncertainty about rate movements is likely to keep
borrowers sidelined for now.
"I don't think the market will be taking any new issues, not
with this volatility," said the trader. "Whoever is planning to
(come to market) should probably wait for a better moment."
For now a lack of supply and outflows have helped put a
floor under debt prices in Latin America, but spreads could
widen should corporate Brazil finally return to market in force.
"Demand in the primary markets have been driven by the
favorable supply-demand imbalance, but that could change
drastically if more Brazilian corporates come," said a senior
banker.
Bankers said borrowers are now simply waiting for more
stable conditions.
"Before the market was closed (for Brazilian issuers)," said
a Sao Paulo based banker. "We have mandates in euros and
dollars. Treasury volatility may impact pricing but the market
is there. It is now a matter of timing."
Meanwhile, investors continue to see value in Brazil, which
looks cheap to other credit markets in the region. "It is a good
time to buy Brazil," said an EM dedicated investor. "From a
valuation perspective it's the best place to be."
PIPELINE
LatAm Airlines was wrapping up US roadshows on Tuesday
ahead of a potential sale of enhanced equipment trust
certificates (EETCs) through leads Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan, said a source.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)