NEW YORK, May 14 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
enjoyed a rare surge in new issuance on Thursday with Republic
of Ecuador and LatAm Airlines raising slightly over US$1.75bn.
Ecuador lured investors early Thursday with a generous new
issue premium for its US$750m reopening of 2020s and then used a
US$2bn order book to price the bonds tighter than expected.
The oil exporter is paying a final yield of 8.50% on its
2020s which marked a vast improvement on the 10.50% it had
achieved when it first sold the bonds at par in March.
It priced the tap at 107.789, coming at a decent discount to
109.50 bid seen on the bonds Wednesday.
LatAm Airlines also priced the region's first ever sale of
enhanced equipment trust certificates, raising some US$1.02bn in
the process. The bonds backed by aircraft saw demand reach
around US$1.45bn.
In the end, the Chilean airline priced a US$845.213m Class A
bond due 2029 (A2/A-) at par to yield 4.20%, the tight end of
guidance of 4.25% (+/-5bp) and in line with IPTs of
4.125%-4.25%.
A US$175.610m Class B bond (Baa2/BBB-) came at par to yield
4.50%, flat to guidance of 4.5% area (+/-5bp) but the wide end
of IPTs of 4.375%-4.5%. Most of demand - about US$1.25bn worth -
congregated around the higher rated Class A bond.
Meanwhile, secondary price action was muted in a relatively
subdued day in the US Treasury market, where the 10-year
benchmark yields were down a touch to around 2.23%.
Bonds issued by E&P name Pacific Rubiales took a tumble,
with the 2025s ending about 1.5 points lower at 83.00-84.00
following weak results, said a New York based trader.
The bonds had enjoyed a considerable rally over the last
week on news that Mexican conglomerate Alfa and Harbour Energy
had made a bid for the company.
