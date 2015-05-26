NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - Latin American credits were ending
the day wider in spread terms on Tuesday as tumbling stocks and
weaker commodity prices weighed on sentiment.
With US equity markets blinking red today, investors were
largely in risk-off mode in Latin America, making for a quiet
session in the secondary and primary markets following the long
Memorial Day weekend in the US.
"Investors have cash, but this isn't a market you go out in
and buy credits at tight valuations," said a banker. "If you
feel that markets could drop from a rate hike, it feels
expensive."
A rallying dollar may have brought some support to the US
Treasury market, which saw yields on the 10-year fall back to
around 2.13%, but it also left commodities on the back foot and
dampened sentiment toward the region.
Oil was particularly hard hit with Brent and US crude
slipping a good 3%, further pressured by expectations of
increased supply.
Bonds issued by Pacific Rubiales continue to suffer price
swings following a bounce last week on news that Mexican
conglomerate Alfa and Harbour Energy would acquire the embattled
oil company.
The company's 5.625% 2025s were back down at 83.00-84.00
Tuesday after hitting 86.00 last Thursday on the acquisition
announcement amid good two-way flow.
Investors are in two minds whether to reduce exposure to a
credit that has taken a beating this year, or hold it for
further upside once Alfa takes over the company.
For now, many are realizing profits or deciding to cut their
losses on bonds that they bought in the 90s.
Accounts are also fretting over the possibility that Alfa
will decide against guaranteeing bonds issued by Pacific
Rubiales, though some traders are shrugging off such concerns.
"I think that Alfa being the owner of Pacific Rubiales is
enough," said Rodrigo Covian, head of fixed-income trading at
Bulltick. "A lot of people think there is still a lot of upside
potential. Alfa's management is very good. The bonds have the
potential to go a lot higher, but it will take time."
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, the visible pipeline is
once again starting to swell with both LatAm Airlines and CAF
becoming the latest borrowers to mandate on potential bond
sales.
More deals are expected once documentation is finished,
though many borrowers are still dissatisfied with pricing
levels. "Top tier borrowers are targeting tighter pricing and
they are not companies that need to issue," said the banker.
PIPELINE
LatAm Airlines started global roadshows this week as it
markets a potential senior unsecured bond offering and seeks to
tender for TAM's 9.50% 2020s.
The company was in Lima on Monday and will head to London on May
27, Boston on May 28 and Los Angeles on May 29. The following
week it will be in New York on June 1 and 2, leaving June 3 open
for conference calls.
Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The deal
is being done in conjunction with a tender offer and consent
solicitation for US$300m in outstanding 9.50% 2020s issued by
TAM.
Holders will be paid US$1,053 per US$1,000 in principal it
they tender by the early bird date of June 4. Thereafter but
before the final expiration on June 18, the tender offer drops
to US$1,023. The company also has the option to call the bonds
at 104.75 and may do so after the final expiration of the
tender.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators as
well as joint bookrunners along with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BTG Pactual, Credit Agricole and Santander.]
Latin American development bank Corporacion Andina de
Fomento (CAF), rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has hired Deutsche Bank and
Westpac to manage 10-year Kangaroo bonds. The offering will
price in the near future, subject to market conditions.
Brazilian food company BRF (Baa3/BBB/BBB-) has hired BNP
Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley and Santander GBM to schedule a series of
fixed-income investor meetings in Europe ahead of the potential
sale of a euro-denominated 144A/Reg S Green bond.
The company held investor meetings today in Frankfurt,
Zurich, Geneva and Paris, and will head to Amsterdam and London
on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs is looking to bundle debt backing three of
Colombia's 4G highway projects and sell it as an up to US$500m
144A bond in the US markets as early as July.
Mario Alberto Huertas, the local construction company that
won the highway concessions, has appointed Goldman Sachs as
global co-ordinator and lead arranger for the financing efforts.
It has also retained local bank Structure Banca de Inversion as
financial adviser.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has hired a
string of banks to take it on the road to meet fixed-income
investors.
The state-owned power company has selected BBVA, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, will be in Mexico City
on May 27 and May 28, Los Angeles on May 29, London on June 1,
Boston on June 2 and New York on June 3.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)