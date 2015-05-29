NEW YORK, May 29 (IFR) - Brazilian food company BRF's debut
euro bond topped off a slow week in the Latin American primary
markets.
A rally in US rates Friday and a rebound in oil prices
Friday as the US dollar sunk set a positive backdrop for the
region and EM overall, but investors remain risk averse.
"A lower dollar and rallying US rates are good for emerging
markets, but sentiment remains shaky," said a New York-based
syndicate official.
Investors also seem to be holding judgment on Brazil
following data that showed a 0.2% drop in first quarter growth
and a larger 1.6% decline year on year.
While those numbers were better than some expectations, the
outlook for the region's largest economy looks dim amid monetary
and fiscal tightening.
"We believe the outlook for growth in Brazil remains quite
bleak: the fiscal consolidation is already showing its impact on
activity, and we believe that the Copom strategy for monetary
policy will hurt growth conditions even further," said Barclays.
This follows BRF's debut in the euro market on Friday - a
500m seven-year bond that saw demand peak at more than 2bn.
Starting with initial price thoughts of the mid-swaps plus
240bp area, the issuer was able to squeeze guidance to plus
230bp (+/-5bp) before pricing the 2.75% seven-year at 99.548 to
yield 2.822%, or mid-swaps plus 225bp.
One banker put final pricing some 25bp-30bp wide to a
theoretical seven-year dollar bond, but thought that such levels
were to be expected from an inaugural trade in euros.
European accounts appeared to be willing participants in
BRF's deal and shrugged off news earlier this week that Russia
would ban pork exports from one of its plants.
By generating a good chunk of its revenues abroad, BRF - the
world's largest poultry producer - has been a beneficiary of a
weaker Real.
Export revenues have also protected BRF from flagging
economic growth in Brazil, where it is also one of the largest
food companies.
Leverage also remains low, with Fitch expecting net leverage
to remain near 0.5x this year, depending on dividends and share
buybacks.
With three issuers preparing deals, next week is likely to
be busy in the primary markets, though leads will have to
navigate several potential market-moving events.
ECB meets on Wednesday, while US non-farm payrolls are
scheduled to be released Friday. Greece, which has become an
increasing concern to the markets, is also due to make a debt
payment to the IMF on June 5.
"It is a full week, but this shouldn't prevent deals from
being announced," said an EM focused syndicate official.
PIPELINE
LatAm Airlines is marketing a potential senior unsecured
bond offering. The company was in Los Angeles today and will
head to New York on June 1 and 2, leaving June 3 open for
conference calls.
Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The deal
is being done in conjunction with a tender offer and consent
solicitation for US$300m in outstanding 9.50% 2020s issued by
TAM.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators as
well as joint bookrunners along with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BTG Pactual, Credit Agricole and Santander.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has selected
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the fixed-income
investor meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, was in Los Angeles today
and will head to London on June 1, Boston on June 2 and New York
on June 3.
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, rated Baa3/BBB, has
mandated Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to meet fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential SEC registered bond offering.
The company was in Los Angeles and London today and will
head to Boston and Chicago on June 1 and in New York on June 2.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)