NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers continued
to roll out deals, even as secondary market debt prices
struggled to keep up with a rebound in US Treasuries on
Thursday.
Yields on the 10-year US Treasury have whipsawed in recent
days partly on the back of better-than-expected jobs data,
jumping to 2.42% early Thursday, only to end the day at 2.31%.
Against this backdrop, LatAm Airlines moved ahead with the
sale of US$500m in 2020s today. The bonds rallied about half a
point on the break after leads priced the securities at par to
yield 7.25%, exactly in line with IPTs.
Proceeds are going to fund a tender for TAM's 9.5% 2020s,
creating a bid for the transaction from investors switching out
of the old debt into the new securities.
Mexican state-owned power company CFE also raised MXN9bn
(US$579m) on Thursday through a Euroclearable tap of its 7.35%
2025s, which targeted both foreign and local accounts. The bond
was priced at 96.583 to yield 7.83% or Mbonos plus 160bp, also
flat to guidance.
Meanwhile, after holding up for most of the week, LatAm
sovereign debt was showing signs of strain, with Brazil 2025s
dropping about three quarters of a point to hit 97.30-97.70.
This follows the Central Bank's decision Wednesday to hike
the benchmark Selic rate by another 50bp to 13.75%.
Bonds issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras also
suffered some spread widening with its 100-year bonds and 2024s
gapping about 5bp to close at around 525bp-523bp and
415bp-405bp, respectively.
Meanwhile the Province of Buenos Aires's newly minted
six-year was quoted at 99.00-99.50 after being priced earlier
this week at 98.764.
The borrower is preparing to issue more such bonds on the
back of an exchange offer for its 11.75% 2015s. The exchange
will expire on June 8. If settlement on the exchange occurs on
June 11, holders are expected to receive about US$1,064 of new
six-year bonds per US$1,000 of the 2015s.
PIPELINE
Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited, established by a
consortium of Peruvian and European sponsors, has selected banks
for a global roadshow ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S USD bond
sale of US$1.14bn of senior secured notes.
The issuer met accounts in Boston and London today, and will
head to Los Angeles and London on June 5, leaving June 8 free
for investor calls. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Santander have
been mandated as global coordinators for the bond, which is
expected to be rated Baa1/BBB/BBB.
Salvadoran bank Banco Agricola, rated Ba2/BB+, has mandated
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to take it on
the road to market a 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond.
The borrower will be in Los Angeles and Bogota on Friday,
and will head to London, Switzerland and Santiago on June 8, to
New York and Miami on June 9 and to Boston and New York on June
10. Banco Agricola is 97.35% owned by Bancolombia, which is
rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB.
Brazilian telecoms firm Oi started meeting bond investors
today ahead of a possible euro 144a/Reg S bond may follow. The
Ba1/BB+BB+ rated firm has mandated BB Securities, BofA Merrill
Lynch, HSBC, Santander, Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual and Itau BB to arrange the meetings.
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, rated Baa3/BBB, has
mandated Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to meet fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential SEC registered bond offering. The
company finished marketing in New York on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)