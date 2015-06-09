NEW YORK, June 9 (IFR) - Mexico's CFE fell victim to US rate
volatility, ambitious pricing goals and an illiquid curve
Tuesday, when it was forced to make a rare reversal in guidance
on a new 30-year bond.
Investors pushed back on initial thoughts of high 200s on a
day that saw yields on the 30-year US Treasury spike to a
seven-month high of 3.183%.
This forced leads to launch the US$700m deal at a much wider
300bp over.
"Given US rate volatility and relative spread to Pemex,
syndicates needed to revise the guidance on the new 30-year
transaction," said a US-based investor.
Aside from rates, confusion also arose over where the
relatively illiquid bonds of the state-controlled utility should
trade compared to its counterpart in the oil space, Pemex.
The oil shock earlier this year had reversed trading
patterns between the two state-owned credits, leaving the
defensive utility to trade inside the more volatile Pemex.
As crude prices stabilized, however, secondary levels
normalized closer to where they had been with Pemex, once again
starting to trade inside CFE.
However, CFE's curve remained relatively flat, which may
explain why the company chose to target a long bond despite the
back-up in US rates.
The difference in spreads between CFE's 10 and 30-year bonds
was just around 10bp, compared to 35bp-40bp for the sovereign
and 65bp-70bp for Pemex.
"Optically the 30-year looked very attractive on a spread
basis," said a syndicate official away from the deal.
The problem was the buyside was focused on where CFE should
trade to Pemex and the sovereign, rather than secondary levels
on what was considered an illiquid 2042.
"They fell victim to looking at the 2042 and they ignored
UMS and Pemex," said the syndicate official.
A US$700m cap on the deal size certainly acted as an
incentive for investors, many of whom had expressed displeasure
at Embraer on Monday when it both upsized and tightened a US$1bn
10-year yesterday.
However, different from the Brazilian airline manufacturer,
which initially gauged buyside appetite with a generous pick-up
to secondary yields, CFE was seen starting relatively tight,
with investors assuming that IPTs in the high 200s could
ultimately end with pricing in the 270bp-275bp area.
That left little pick-up to CFE's existing 2042s, which were
being quoted at a G-spread of around 265bp-270bp, and more
importantly looked rich against Pemex's 2046s, which were
trading at 295bp over US Treasuries.
At a final spread of 300bp, the bond is seen essentially
coming flat to Pemex's secondary or inside where a new Pemex
30-year would have priced. BBVA, Bank of America and Goldman
Sachs acted as leads on the deal, which is rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+.
PIPELINE
Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited is out with initial price
thoughts of 6% area on a 19.1-year senior secured bond. Pricing
is expected as early as Wednesday.
The amortizing bond is being sold under a 144A/Reg S format.
It has a weighted average life of 12.8 years and a principal
grace period of 4.1 years.
The listing will be in Luxembourg and the bond will be
governed by New York law. Ratings are Baa1/BBB/BBB.
Global coordinators are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and
Santander, while Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA,
Credit Agricole, Natixis and Societe Generale are coming in as
joint bookrunners. Co-managers are Deutsche Bank and SMBC.
Salvadoran bank Banco Agricola, rated Ba2/BB+, has mandated
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to take it on
the road to market a 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond.
The borrower will wrap up marketing in Boston and New York
on June 10. Banco Agricola is 97.35% owned by Bancolombia, which
is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB.
Brazilian telecoms firm Oi is finishing marketing on
possible euro 144a/Reg S bond. The Ba1/BB+BB+ rated firm has
mandated BB Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Santander,
Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual
and Itau BB to arrange the meetings.
