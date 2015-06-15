NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
trading against a weaker backdrop Monday, as concerns about
Greek debt talks and lower oil prices weighed on sentiment.
Some stability in US Treasuries buoyed sovereigns, but
overall the tone was risk-off for a region still nervous about
possible US rate hikes and ongoing outflows from EM debt funds.
"In general spreads are wider, but we have had better buying
of sovereigns as rates stabilized (Monday)," said a New
York-based trader.
Yields on the 10-year US Treasury were back down at 2.35% by
Monday afternoon, but investors lacked conviction after last
week's rout in rates and ahead of the start of the FOMC meeting
on Tuesday.
"People are getting tired of rate volatility," said a second
trader. "They have no idea where Treasuries are going to open or
close, so people are staying sidelined."
Low-beta sovereigns have caught a better bid against that
backdrop, as have Colombian bank bonds, which slipped last week
after Moody's changed its rating methodology, resulting in lower
ratings for Grupo Aval and its subsidiary Banco de Bogota.
After dropping to around 101-102.00 on Wednesday, Grupo Aval
and Banco de Bogota's 2017s were back up today at 103.50-104.125
and 103.25-104.25, respectively.
"Value investors believe in those banks as infrastructure
plays and are buying them on weakness," said the first trader.
Elsewhere recently issued bonds were putting in a mixed
performance, with Petrobras's new Century bond some 10bp wider
at 519bp as yields on the 30-year Treasury hit session highs in
afternoon trading.
The Brazilian oil company's 2024s were ending several basis
points wider at 429bp-423bp.
However, Mexican state-owned utility CFE was watching
spreads hold steady on its new 30-year, which was trading at
around 295bp-297bp after pricing last week at 300bp.
So far primary market activity remains subdued, with
borrowers largely waiting to see market reaction to the two-day
FOMC meeting that concludes on Wednesday.
PIPELINE
The Government of Aruba, rated BBB+ by S&P and BBB- by Fitch
(both stable), has mandated Credit Suisse and Raiffeisen Schweiz
to lead a roadshow in Switzerland this week.
The Caribbean island is a part of the Kingdom of the
Netherlands. The deal is "supervised" by the Netherlands but
does not have an explicit guarantee.
Jamaica is readying investor meetings in Europe and the US
through Citigroup, according to an investor.
The country, rated Caa2/B/B-, will see accounts in Los
Angeles on June 16, New York (18), Boston (19), London (22),
Germany (23) and wind up in Amsterdam on June 24.
Meetings are being described as a non-deal roadshow, but
markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to
retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
Utility AES Panama, rated BB-/BB+, will hit the road next
week through Deutsche Bank and Banco General to market a
possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond.
The company visited accounts in Santiago and London on
Monday and will head to New York and the West Coast on June 16
and the West Coast and Boston on June 17.
Proceeds are expected to finance a tender for US$300m in
outstanding 6.35% 2016s.
AES Panama is the country's largest electricity generation
company. Panama (Baa2/BBB/BBB) owns 50.4% of the company, while
AES Corporation (Ba3/BB-/BB-) holds a 49% stake.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)