NEW YORK, July 17 (IFR) - Another raft of negative headlines
out of Brazil overshadowed LatAm debt trading on Friday in what
was a quiet session to close a volatile week for the asset
class.
Rising political risks in Brazil are creating further
uncertainty about the government's ability to push measures
through Congress and get a flagging economy back on track.
A decision by the speaker of the lower house of Congress
Eduardo Cunha on Friday to break with the government of
President Dilma Rousseff further complicated finance minister
Joaquim Levy's efforts to implement his fiscal plan and avoid
further ratings downgrades for the sovereign.
"The government has become more difficult to manage than
just two weeks ago," said Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income
sales at Bulltick.
"This is why we are seeing the Bovespa and the Real suffer
today."
The Real was trading close to 3.20 against the dollar
earlier today - from 3.13 quoted on Monday - while the Bovespa
stock index was down about 1% on the day.
News late yesterday that Brazil's former president Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva was being investigated for alleged
influence peddling also added to the malaise hanging over Brazil
amid growing calls for the impeachment of the current president.
Still, with the exception of the construction companies
involved in the Petrobras corruption investigation, the
country's credit markets have been holding up relatively well,
though liquidity has been very light.
Brazil 2025s were down about 10 cents on the day Friday at
around 96.30, while five-year CDS was about 5bp wider at 263bp.
Bonds issued by construction company Odebrecht - whose CEO
was arrested last month in connection with the kick-back
investigation at Petrobras - were trading about a point lower
than recent highs, according a New York-based trader.
Both the Odebrecht 2029s and its drillship-backed 2022s were
hovering around 71, the trader said.
"The credit metrics of the construction companies are good,
but if we keep seeing bad headlines we are most probably going
to see lower levels," he said.
Elsewhere, Argentina's Bonar 2024s were about one point
weaker at 99.50-100.00 following news Thursday that US District
Court Judge Thomas Griesa would allow holdout investors to argue
that those securities should be part of the pari passu
injunction.
Still, some observers remain confident that holdouts will
have difficulty defining the Bonar 2024s as external
indebtedness, which would qualify them under the same category
as the exchange bonds that the sovereign defaulted on last year.
"It is clear to me that under the Fiscal Agency Agreement,
the Bonar 2024s are excluded from being defined as external
debt," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker Torino Capital.
"Griesa has not stopped them from paying the Bonar 2024s. He
is only giving holdouts the right to plead their case."
PIPELINE
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) have wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) has wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
Jamaica (Caa2/B/B-) has wrapped up investor meetings via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
