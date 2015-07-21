NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - A Jamaica bond filing and weakness
in Brazilian credits on Tuesday were the main focus of attention
in a LatAm credit market that has shifted into slow gear as
August approaches.
An up to US$3bn SEC shelf from Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-,
heightened expectations that it would issue bonds soon to retire
an equivalent amount of PetroCaribe debt owed to Venezuela.
The government is expected to buy back the approximately
US$3bn in debt at a steep discount - at somewhere between
US$1bn-US$1.5bn - to make the transaction economical at a time
when its 10-year bond is trading at around 5.75%.
As a result, the government hopes to shave some 10
percentage points from its debt-to-GDP ratio, lowering it to
around 123% from 133%, according to one analyst
Citigroup recently finished taking the borrower on roadshows
and is expected to lead any bond issue that may emerge over the
next week or so.
The sovereign is one of the few borrowers left in a pipeline
that also includes Brazilian conglomerate Cosan and America
Movil's cellular tower spinoff Telesites.
Telesites is expected to prioritize an up to Ps15bn local
currency offering that could come as soon as next week - and may
follow that trade with a dollar bond sale as well.
Domestic investors are heard doing their credit work and
getting approvals on what is still a new company.
Meanwhile, Brazilian credits suffered another down day on
Tuesday as the buyside continues to fret about the deteriorating
political environment in the region's largest economy.
Brazilian development bank BNDES saw its 2023 bonds tumble
about half a point to hit 99.70-100. Debt issued by steelmaker
CSN also continues on a downward trajectory amid the
deteriorating scenario in Brazil and falling steel prices.
"Yields on CSN bonds are approaching 12%, which is wider
than where they were trading during the financial crisis in
2008," said a New York-based trader. "Retail is selling, and no
one wants to buy."
CSN 2019s are now being quoted at 84.00-85.00, while its
2020s were being spotted today at 81.00-82.00.
This comes amid increasing support for an impeachment of
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, and as Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy calls for further cuts in the budget to make up for
a sharp fall in tax revenues.
PIPELINE
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has selected banks to
take it on a roadshow this week to market a possible 144A/Reg S
bond offering.
The company was in Boston and Los Angeles today, and will
wrap up in New York and London on Wednesday. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley and Santander
are organizing the meetings. Expected ratings are Ba2/BB/BB+ by
Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) have wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) has wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
Jamaica (Caa2/B/B-) has wrapped up investor meetings via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)