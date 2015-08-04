NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - LatAm credit markets put in a mixed
performance on Tuesday as investors continued to turn their
backs on Brazil in the face of a possible downgrade to junk next
year.
While some on the buyside think rating agencies could show
forbearance, large sellside shops such as JP Morgan are already
forecasting the sovereign's demotion to junk by 2016.
Either way, Brazilian asset prices are being pressured lower
by uncertainty over the credit standing, as well as the ongoing
corruption investigation at Petrobras.
That inquiry resulted this week in the arrest of former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's ex-chief of staff.
Spreads on Brazil's five-year CDS were back near 305bp on
Tuesday, while the sovereign's 2025 continues heading south
after an initial bounce last week following S&P's decision to
place the country's BBB- credit rating on a negative outlook.
It is a similar story for Brazilian corporate credits, which
were ending the day another 8bp-10bp weaker.
"We keep imploding," said one New York-based trader. "There
are just no buyers in Brazil."
A weakening Real - which hit 3.46 against the dollar on
Tuesday - and the country's deteriorating economic scenario have
the market particularly nervous about credits that generate
local revenues but hold dollar debt.
General Shopping, for instance, has watched its senior and
subordinated perpetual bonds go into freefall since late July.
The shopping center operator's subordinated 12% perps are
being offered at 35 cents on the dollar, while the senior 10%
perps are being quoted at 48.50-50.50, according to one trader.
"The problem is that their assets are in Reais and their
debt is in dollars - and coupon payments are becoming more
expensive (as the currency depreciates)," said another trader.
Some investors are now making a clear distinction between
the senior and subordinated debt as concerns about the company
grow.
Overall the sell-off in Brazil is benefiting bond prices
elsewhere, as investors seek safer alternatives.
The 6.875% 2022s recently issued by Sable International -
the Cable & Wireless telco provider in the Caribbean and LatAm -
have seen a nice bounce to around 101.00 since pricing last week
at 98.644.
"There is some rarity value from the telco," said the second
trader. "I guess some people like the risk."
Regional insurance company Sagicor priced a US$320m
seven-year non-call four on Tuesday at 98.727 with a 8.875%
coupon to yield 9.125%, the tight end of guidance of 9.25%
(+/-12.5bp) and in line with initial price thoughts of low 9%.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)