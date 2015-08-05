NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
suffered from broader selling pressures on Wednesday as
investors cut risk in emerging markets during the summer months.
"It is not just Brazil anymore," Klaus Spielkamp, head of
fixed-income sales at Bulltick, told IFR. "We have seen sellers
in Colombia, Costa Rica (and other countries)."
Investors are rebalancing portfolios away from emerging
market assets in anticipation of a Fed rate hike this year, the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) said this week.
The trade group said heightened refinancing risks as EM
currencies sink against a rising dollar, a commodities price
slump and a worsening outlook for EM exports as Chinese growth
slows are among the challenges facing the asset class.
"Together with expectations of rising US rates, these
developments have helped trigger a sustained rebalancing of
international investors' portfolios away from EM assets,
particularly equities and to a lesser extent bonds," it said.
This comes as traders expect a rebound in EM CDS trading as
credit risks rise, despite a recent drop in turnover.
EM CDS trading volumes hit US$275bn in the second quarter, a
29% decline from the same period last year and a 28% fall versus
Q1, according to trade organization EMTA.
"I expect volumes to rebound, as deteriorating credit
fundamentals in EM are generating renewed interest to hedge
exposure," Simon Sassenberg, a CDS trader at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said in a statement.
"A higher interest rate environment will contribute to
increase macro stability."
Unsurprisingly, Brazil CDS recorded the highest trading
volumes over the second quarter to hit US$55bn, followed by
Russia at US$34bn and Turkey at US$30bn.
Fears that at least one rating agency will demote the
Brazilian sovereign to junk has only added to concerns about the
country's flagging economy and the political risks arising from
a corruption investigation at state-owned oil entity Petrobras.
"Nobody wants to step in right now, though many bonds are
cheap compared to a few weeks ago," said Spielkamp.
Among the few exemptions are bonds issued by two regional
plays - telco provider Sable and insurer Sagicor - both of which
have jumped several points since pricing.
Sable's new 2022 were being quoted at around 101 earlier
today after pricing last week at 98.644, while Sagicor's 2022
were spotted as high as 101.00-102.00 versus a reoffer of
98.727.
"There are many happy holders as investors are
reluctant to sell such a quality company at such a high yield,"
one analyst wrote about Sagicor this morning.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)