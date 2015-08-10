NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - A handful of bottom fishers were
scouring for cheap Brazilian assets on Monday following last
week's selloff, with some assuming that the market has already
priced in a sovereign rating demotion to junk.
The sovereign's benchmark 2025 was about a point off lows
seen last week at 92.25-92.50, while five-year CDS was also some
7bp tighter at 319bp after hitting 330bp last week.
"Compared to Russia, I think Brazil is cheap," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick. "Russia is a
full double B, it is very dependent on oil and its CDS has been
trading at 350bp."
Bank names like Banco do Brasil and Itau were also catching
a slight bid, as was food company BRF, which was upgraded by
Fitch last week to Triple B from Triple B minus. BRF 2024s, for
instance, were seeing buyers at a 97.00 dollar price.
However, other market participants remain less sanguine
about the market's broader view on a country that many
economists now think will see zero growth next year.
"The Brazilian moves today have more to do with the risk-on
mode in the market than any idiosyncratic improvement in the
mood regarding Brazil," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker
Torino Capital.
Elsewhere Argentine assets were giving back earlier gains on
primary election results that showed leading presidential
candidate Daniel Scioli failing to gather enough support to win
a first round during presidential elections later in the year.
Such a scenario could put Scioli in a head-to-head race
during a second round with market favorite Mauricio Marcri,
opening the prospects of more radical policy changes.
Bonar 2024s were closing the day flat at around 97.00.
"There were a few people trying to move the market higher, but
it didn't work," said a trader.
This comes after investors shrugged off news that a US
appeals count had reversed Judge Griesa's broader definition of
investors who could seek payment on Argentine defaulted debt
under a class action suit.
"It really doesn't change anything. It just puts small
bondholders out of the game," said the trader. "Argentina still
has the problem of the larger holdouts led by Elliott."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)