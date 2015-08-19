NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - LatAm credits took another beating
on Wednesday, as a rally in US Treasuries after the Fed's
minutes failed to offset concerns about growth in China as well
as sputtering commodity prices.
Ten-year US Treasury yields fell back to around 2.12% after
the minutes suggested the FOMC wanted more data on US growth and
inflation before an "approaching" hike in rates.
The possibility of a delay in monetary tightening in the US,
however, brought little comfort to investors looking at EM
assets in Latin America.
"(LatAm high-grade credits) are trying to stage a bit of a
bounce, but they are still weaker," one US-based trader told
IFR.
More volatility in Chinese stocks and another step down in
crude prices served to heighten worries about the commodity
exporting region.
Bonds issued by Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras
were some 20bp wider on Wednesday, with the 2024s quoted at
585bp-580bp.
Meanwhile the bonds of Pacific Exploration and Production -
formerly known as Pacific Rubiales - continue to sink, with its
2025s now trading in the mid to low 50s, another trader said.
Those securities were being spotted in the mid 60s in late
June.
Venezuela was the happy outlier in the oil space Wednesday,
with both PDVSA and the sovereign seeing their bonds hold up
relatively well.
"Even today, Venezuela is not reacting that much to oil
prices," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital.
"The levels on many bonds are already around 31-33, which is
lower than some estimates for recovery value. How low can you
go?"
Peru's new 12-year bond meanwhile was spotted a touch
tighter at around 193bp after pricing Tuesday at a spread of
195bp over US Treasuries.
The timing for the bond sale came as a surprise, but the
sovereign was seen taking a proactive view to move ahead of any
Fed-induced volatility in September and heightened political
risks during an election year in 2016.
"Other sovereigns may take the same position as Peru and try
to pre-fund for next year and take on some liquidity in case
conditions deteriorate," one banker said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)