NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - Brazil remained the underperformer
on Thursday in an otherwise buoyant day for Latin American bond
markets as oil prices recovered and investors focused on
specific credit stories.
Brazilian credits remained under pressure amid speculation
that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy may eventually step down
following the country's first-ever budget to forecast a primary
deficit.
Petrobras 2024s were being quoted 10bp wider, albeit at a
wide bid-offer spread of 620bp-635bp.
Odebrecht bonds backed by drillships collapsed again today
after Petrobras notified the company that it reserved the right
to terminate a charter contract on one of its rigs which hadn't
been in operation for over 60 days, said an analyst who had seen
the notice.
Odebrecht Oil & Gas has told investors that the rig is ready
to resume operations and the matter has been resolved, he said.
Still the company's 6.75% 2022s tumbled to 47.00 on
Thursday, or about three points lower, as investors fretted
about the value of the collateral backing the security.
"Brazil is wider but everything else is catching a bid,"
said a New York based trader earlier in the day. "People are
selectively putting money to work ex-Brazil."
Venezuelan short-dated paper were rallying amid a jump in
oil prices and talk the government was buying back bonds.
The 2016s and the old and new 2017s issued by state-owned
oil company PDVSA were up to three points higher today to be
quoted at 61.00-61.50, 45.00-45.50 and 71.25-71.75,
respectively.
It was a similar story for the sovereign 2016s, which were
being spotted at 82.50-83.00.
"These are the four bonds I would buy if I wanted to ease
the cash (outflow) on debt over the next few years," said Jorge
Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital. "After 2017 they have
very few maturities."
"If PDVSA paid off all their 2016s at 63.00, they would save
more than half a billion dollars," he said. "Why would you
restructure when you already have a haircut of 30%?"
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)