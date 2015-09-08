NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - Two Mexican real-estate investment
trusts, Fibra Uno and Terrafina, forged ahead with roadshows on
Tuesday, potentially ending a three-week lull in Latin American
issuance.
The appearance of new bond sales on the horizon comes as a
welcome relief to bankers who saw just three deals price in
August amid a slump in the primary since the start of the year.
Both REITs announced roadshows after the Labor Day holiday,
looking to raise new debt ahead of a potential US rate hike when
the Federal Reserve meets next week.
But coming at the same time may complicate execution, as
they risk cannibalizing demand among investors talking to both
credits this week.
Fibra Uno may enjoy the upper hand, given its strong name
recognition among accounts who have already bought its bonds.
Terrafina will be making its market debut.
"Terrafina is miles behind Fibra Uno, which is best in its
class and larger in terms of market cap and market share," one
New York-based trader told IFR.
"Terrafina's best approach may be to wait for Fibra Uno -
and let them do the hard work."
Overall the market backdrop was unsteady on Tuesday, as
investors continue to fret about deteriorating credit metrics
across Brazil's corporate complex.
State-controlled oil company Petrobras was the clear
underperformer in this space, with its 2024s widening about 20bp
to be quoted earlier to 695bp-685bp.
"There is no bid for Brazil," said another trader. "The rest
of the region is okay, but EM is not feeling the rally we are
seeing in equities."
Still, traders reported some marginal buying among higher
quality names from Chile and Mexico.
While downward price pressures in Brazil have been blamed on
redemption fears following another US$3bn in outflows at EM debt
funds last week, not all traders agree.
"We haven't seen a lot of forced selling from accounts that
got redemptions," said the first trader.
"If you have to make up this year over the coming months,
you are either staying short or committing capital to good names
that got thrown out with the bath water," he said. "I think it
will be the latter."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)