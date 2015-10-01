NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - Brazilian bonds enjoyed a second day
of higher prices Thursday, defying negative sentiment in the
broader markets and turning a blind eye to the country's ugly
fundamentals.
Bonds were 1.5-4.0 points higher on the day in the wake of
Wednesday's rally, which was sparked by news that oil company
Petrobras would hike domestic fuel prices.
The 2024s issued by Petrobras were quoted as high as 79.00
on Thursday before closing at around 75.50-76.50 - a good four
points stronger on the day, according to data from Trace.
Traders saw little to justify the turnaround, putting the
rally down to short-covering and bargain-hunters following the
unwinding of Petrobras exposure among high-grade accounts.
A spike in daily trading volumes to around US$2bn on
Wednesday was seen as a sign that Petrobras bonds were being
recycled.
"This is a redistribution process, so we are more optimistic
on Petrobras," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino
Capital.
For now investors are shrugging off the deteriorating fiscal
and economic backdrop in Brazil, where on Thursday Congress
postponed a key vote on public spending for a second time.
"Nothing has changed to give you more confidence in the
country," another trader said. "But I think people are realizing
there was an overshoot in this market."
The Brazilian currency was arguably a better indicator of
the gloomier underlying reality, touching the R$4 mark again on
Thursday.
A police raid on the offices of beef company Marfrig acted
as a reminder of the country's ongoing troubles, sending the
company's bonds several points lower.
No new deals stepped into the primary across the region on
Thursday, and with US payroll data emerging Friday, borrowers
are unlikely to pull the trigger until at least next week.
"No one will do anything now," one syndicate banker told
IFR. "Brazil changed the tone yesterday, but no one wants to
come."
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext wrapped up roadshows last
week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange
meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond sale.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)