NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - Peru and Ecuador pulled the
trigger on bond trades on Thursday to take advantage of a
narrowing issuance window as oil and currencies remained under
pressure.
"Everything is around the same level, but I am not sure it
will hold with oil and currencies down again," said Rodrigo
Covian, a trader at Bulltick in Miami.
The Brazilian Real is back up at 3.28 against the dollar
after dipping to 3.20 yesterday, while the Mexican peso was
being quoted at 15.25, up from 15.08 yesterday. The Peruvian sol
has also moved but less dramatically to hit 3.09 against the
dollar.
Meanwhile, Brent was back below US$55 a barrel Thursday
morning at US$54.52, while US crude had also slipped to
US$42.90.
Brazilian oil company Petrobras was off earlier tights but
largely holding on to yesterday's gains.
The company's short-dated paper maturing between 2016s and
2020 is offering yields between the high 7s and low 8s. On a
spread basis the 2016s, 2024s and 2044s were trading at around
the low 700s, 583bp and 575bp.
Ecuador meanwhile is targeting a shorter-than-expected
five-year bond at a yield of 10.5% while Peru is carrying out a
tap of its 5.625% 2050 dollar bond and sol-denominated 6.95%
2031 in combination with a tender-and-switch offer for dollar
and local currency debt maturing between 2015 and 2025.
Leads BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are out with
initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 237.5bp area on the
dollar tap and 7% area on the reopening of the sol denominated
bond.
As with the sovereign's liability management trade late last
year, investors have the choice of tendering their bonds for
cash, switching their existing bonds for the new issue or buying
the new securities for cash.
"When Peru announced we saw buyers on the curve," said
Covian. "Sentiment is more optimistic than yesterday and with
(the 10-year) US Treasury below 2%, that will be supportive, but
with oil down and currencies a bit depressed, it will be
difficult to sustain the rally."
PIPELINE
Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel), Colombia's
second-largest telecommunications company, has hired BBVA and
HSBC as structuring advisors as well as joint bookrunners along
with Citigroup and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of investor
meetings in the US, Europe and Asia.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S hybrid bond transaction
may follow. The issuer is rated BB/BB, while the hybrid bond is
expected to be rated B+/B. ColTel is 70% owned by Spain's
Telefonica S.A. and 30% owned by the Republic of Colombia.
Meetings kicked off this week and will continue until March 24.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ by both S&P and Fitch, wrapped up investor meetings
this week through leads Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to bring to
market a rare project bond related to the development of the
Andean country's fiber optic network.
