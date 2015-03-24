NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - Brazilian sovereign and corporate
bonds continued to rebound on Tuesday after S&P affirmed the
country's Triple B minus rating yesterday, assuaging concerns of
a near-term downgrade to junk.
"It is a reminder that the situation in Brazil is not that
bad, and markets are liking that," said Rodrigo Covian, a trader
at Bulltick in Miami.
For now, investors are largely shrugging off the rating
agency's decision to also revise its outlook on state-controlled
oil entity Petrobras's Triple B minus rating to negative.
The move sets the credit on a path for another demotion to
sub-investment grade following a similar move by Moody's in
February.
Explaining its decision, S&P cites expectations that
Petrobras will see weaker cash flows and a more leveraged
balance sheet this year and next.
"The ongoing corruption investigations not only squeezed
financing of Petrobras' investment plan, but also weakened its
main contractors' creditworthiness and slowed the construction
of the oil rigs to ramp-up production," the rating agency said.
Despite that, Petrobras bonds were another 10bp tighter this
morning after a decent rally yesterday, with the 2016s, 2024s
and 2044s at around 640bp, 530bp and 545bp, respectively.
While little has changed to improve the outcome of the
corruption scandal that has racked the oil entity and other
credits associated with it, investors have been bargain hunting
and riding the price movement higher.
This has been helped by a reversal in the recent weakness of
crude prices and currencies such as the Brazilian Real and the
Mexican peso. The Real, for example, was back down at 3.1
against the dollar today after nearing 3.3 last week - a 10-year
high.
"Those movements are helping optimism about LatAm," said
Covian. "Dealers are helping push prices higher as they are
seeing demand from end clients and trying to position
accordingly."
Brazilian companies being investigated for alleged
corruption at Petrobras were also enjoying a recovery in bond
prices. Odebrecht's 2042s were being quoted at 76.50 after
touching 73.00 last week, while Braskem 2024s have climbed about
five points over the last week to hit 95.00.
Elsewhere, Colombia's 5% 2045s being quoted several points
higher at 101.75-102.25 after being tapped at 99.366 yesterday.
The firm backdrop bodes well for new issues, including
Colombian telco ColTel which has released initial price thoughts
of mid to high 8s on a US dollar denominated non-call five
hybrid perp. Books are now open as the borrower prepares to
price a US$500m deal as early as Wednesday.
PIPELINE
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)