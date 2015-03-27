NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
were drifting tighter Friday morning after a week of renewed
inflows into the asset class and continued buyer interest in the
region.
"It is a slow start but the tone is decent," said a New York
based trader. "We are bid and we are not lower."
Sovereigns proved to be the outperformers this week with
recently tapped deals from Colombia and Peru soaring in the
secondary markets despite the backup in US rates Thursday.
Today the yield on the 10-year US Treasury was hovering just
below 2% after the market expressed disappointment that fourth
quarter GDP numbers were not revised higher.
"As long as the 2% line in the sand holds (for the 10-year
US Treasury), I would expect (demand for LatAm sovereigns) to
continue," said a second trader.
Colombia's 5% 2045 was trading at around 102.125 mid market
Thursday, marking a good two point jump since it was reopened at
99.366 earlier this year. It was a similar story for Peru's
2050s, which were being spotted at a mid-market price of around
121 versus a retap price of 115.378.
Traders are reporting strong demand from European accounts
increasingly favoring the higher yields in EM, while US real
money investors are also showing interest in LatAm amid a
growing perception that US rate hikes will be pushed off until
at least much later in the year.
"US real money waited too long, so they are chasing the
market higher and tighter," said the second trader.
The better tone was underscored by a reversal of outflows
for EM bonds funds, which enjoyed US$20.85m of inflows during
the week ending March 25, according to UniCredit citing EPFR
data.
Local currency funds continue to suffer from redemptions
with US$384.42m heading for the exits during that period, but
hard currency and blended funds took in a combined US$484.4m.
The Brazilian sovereign is also enjoying a bounce in prices
today with the 2025 climbing about 3/8s of a point to 97.35
despite expectations that the economy is likely to slide into a
recession this year.
The release of GDP figures today showed that the economy
grew at a better-than-expected 0.1% last year, though that
marked the country's worst performance since 2009, according to
Reuters. The Brazil Real is also taking back gains as it hits
3.21 against the dollar this morning, coming off 3.13 low seen
earlier this week.
Meanwhile, in the corporate space, the new non-call five
perp hybrid issued by Colombian telco ColTel was bouncing off
lows to hit 100.05-100.35 as flippers are slowly flushed out.
The bond was priced at par but fell to as low as 99.125 on the
break as retail investors looked to lock in quick gains.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is looking to pull the
trigger on a rare project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as Tuesday.
The senior secured notes will be backed by project cash
flows and will be issued by special purpose vehicle Red Dorsal
Finance Limited.
Final maturity will now fall in 2031, as opposed to the 2032
originally stated in the preliminary prospectus, while average
life will be around 9.5 years. BESI - Grupo Novo Banco and
Credit Suisse are the bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)