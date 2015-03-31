NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
were seeing a mixed start Tuesday as investors squared positions
ahead of month-end and took some profits after the recent bounce
in prices.
With equities giving back recent gains and crude prices
continuing to fall, a slightly more risk-averse tone has
pervaded the market Tuesday morning.
This comes as trading activity slows somewhat ahead of the
Easter and Passover holidays and amid growing concerns that
Argentina's legal battle with holdout investors could impact
bonds that had previously been seen as beyond the reach of US
law.
"It is quarter-end and it is pretty quiet and a holiday is
looming," said a New York-based trader.
The commodity complex and related names were adding some
strain on prices among oil names. This morning, Brent was
heading toward US$55 a barrel and US crude was hitting US$48.01
as investors anticipated more supply on the back of a possible
nuclear deal that would allow Iran to start exporting again.
Bonds issued by Colombia-focused oil name Pacific Rubiales,
which suffered wild swings as a result of the rout in crude,
were giving back gains after advancing over the last week. Its
2025s were being bid at around 58.60 or some 30ct lower.
Meanwhile Brazilian assets were holding up relatively well
despite renewed concerns about the country's deteriorating
fundamentals after Reuters reported that Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy told the Senate that the country risks losing its
investment grade if the government fails to address spending.
Despite that, Brazil's 2025s were being marked slightly
higher at a 97.50 bid, while the Real was also gaining ground,
falling to 3.21 against the dollar, down from 3.24 seen
yesterday. Petrobras 2024s and 2044s were also steady at around
535bp-525bp and 533bp-523bp, respectively.
Elsewhere in the sovereign space, Argentina continued to
suffer what has been a rare pullback in sovereign bond prices
after clearing houses Euroclear and Clearstream confirmed that
they would not process payments on a series local law dollar
bonds, including coupons due today on the Pars.
This comes after US judge Thomas Griesa said such bonds
should be included in an injunction prohibiting payments unless
litigant investors were made whole as well.
Concerns about further fallout from the ruling were
exacerbated this morning after Clearstream announced that it
would suspend settlement for any security in the Argentine
market after its local custodian Citibank recently lost its
ability to provide such services.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is looking to pull the
trigger on a rare project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as today.
The senior secured notes will be backed by project cash
flows and will be issued by special purpose vehicle Red Dorsal
Finance Limited.
Final maturity will now fall in 2031, as opposed to the 2032
originally stated in the preliminary prospectus, while average
life will be around 9.5 years. BESI-Grupo Novo Banco and Credit
Suisse are the bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)