NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazil's embattled
oil company Petrobras were rallying after the company clinched
US$3.5bn in financing from the Chinese Development Bank and
President Dilma Rousseff said in an interview with Bloomberg
that audited results would be released by month's end.
"It is risk on and it is all about Brazil," said a New York
based trader.
The short end of the Petrobras curve is starting the day
some 40bp-50bp tighter, though some traders think that investors
should take this opportunity to lock in profits.
"At these levels it is a sell," the trader said.
Petrobras 2016s, 2024s and 2044s were respectively being
quoted at 450bp, 485bp and 490bp, normalizing the slope of the
curve.
Sovereign debt was also following suit as investors sought
exposure to Brazilian country risk. Brazil's 2025s were trading
up at 98.50-99.00 after closing yesterday at 98.00, while
five-year credit defaults swaps were being quoted some 7bp
tighter at 276bp.
"We have seen demand for Brazilian risk," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick in Miami. "We
are still far from solving the (Petrobras) problem, but this
news is good for sentiment."
Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected ADP job numbers have spurred
a rally in the US Treasury market where the yield on the 10-year
has sunk to 1.89%. That plus a jump in oil prices as Iran
nuclear talks reach an impasse are helping to support debt
prices in Latin America.
Elsewhere Argentina asset prices were recovering after a
volatile trading day Tuesday following Clearstream's decision to
suspend settlement on any security in the Argentine market.
Since then, the clearing house has reinstated settlement and
the trading bridge with Euroclear for all the country's
securities. The only the exception is the five series of local
law instruments that have been included in US court judge Thomas
Griesa's injunction prohibiting debt payments unless holdout
investors are made whole as well.
Local law Bonar 2024s were back up at 105.00-106.00
Wednesday after falling to around 104.50 yesterday.
PIPELINE
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
HSBC to arrange a series of fixed-income investor update
meetings in the US, Europe and Latin America between April 8 and
May 6.
The meetings will take place in London on April 8 and 9,
Switzerland on April 10, New York on April 13 and 14, Boston on
April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami
on May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)