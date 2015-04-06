NEW YORK, April 6 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
largely well supported Monday as crude prices bounced back and
yields on the 10-year US Treasury stuck to sub 2% in the wake of
Friday's poorer-than-expected job numbers.
Brazilian assets were well bid following Petrobras' rally
last week. Prices on the sovereign's 4.25% 2025s were also
drifting higher at around 99.30, helped by a steady US Treasury
market.
Meanwhile, news that Saudi Arabia had raised prices for
crude sales to Asia - an indication of growing demand for the
commodity - helped lift prices for Brent today and provided
another prop for Latin American oil exporters. This included
Venezuela, where the sovereign's 2022s were being quoted at
44.75-45.75.
Despite that, Brazilian oil services companies were trading
to their own dynamic as the investigation into kick-backs at
Petrobras continued to take its toll. The latest company to come
under investors' microscopes is Schahin Oil and Gas, which
according to local newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, is soon
expected to file for bankruptcy protection.
The company's 2022s were being marked down in response to
the news and trading in the low 50s, while Odebrecht's rig
backed bonds were also slipping in sympathy to hit the mid to
high 70s, a trader said.
In the sovereign space, Argentina debt prices were inching
higher despite news that the Central Bank had sent regulators to
Citibank Argentina's headquarters today. Bonar 2024s were
trading back up at 105.50-106.50 after slipping to 104.50 last
week.
This comes after Clearstream suspended and then renewed
settlement last week on the vast majority of securities in the
local markets after its custodian Citibank was prevented from
carrying out such services.
Argentine regulators have accused the US bank of violating
local laws after cutting a deal in US courts that allowed it to
facilitate payments on local law dollar bonds. The government
has stopped Citibank Argentina from carrying out capital markets
operations and last week effectively forced its CEO to step
down.
Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital, said that
the regulator's inspection of Citigroup to ensure the bank is
functioning properly is "a sign that the worst fears of a
settlement shutdown in Argentina will likely not be realized."
PIPELINE
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
HSBC to arrange a series of fixed-income investor update
meetings in the US, Europe and Latin America between April 8 and
May 6.
The meetings will take place in London on April 8 and 9,
Switzerland on April 10, New York on April 13 and 14, Boston on
April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami
on May 6.
