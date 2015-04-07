NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
taking a breather Tuesday as crude gave back some gains and
investors awaited further evidence that Brazilian oil company
Petrobras would deliver its audited results in coming weeks.
Petrobras's 2024s and 2044s were both starting the day in
the high 400s, or a touch tighter, while a rally in the
sovereign had stalled somewhat as investors took some profits.
Brazil 2025s were being quoted at a mid-market price of
around 99.60 versus 99.83 yesterday, but considerably higher
than the 93.00 cash price quoted in mid March.
"The market believes (Petrobras's) financials are coming in
the next week or two but it hasn't happened yet," said a New
York based trader. "We have got to a place where people are
scratching their heads. Brazil has recovered a lot, but where do
we go from here?"
Spreads on bonds issued by miner Vale, for example, have
been widening as iron ore prices slip, with its 4.375% 2022s
quoted at 320bp this morning, 60bp wide to a recent tight of
260bp in March.
Meanwhile, the 2022s issued by Schahin continued to slide
Tuesday and were quoted as low as 38.50-48.00.
This comes as oil names come under some renewed pressure as
concerns that the potential lifting of sanctions in Iran will
lead to more supply and lower crude prices. Brent was down about
70ct at US$57.42 a barrel earlier today, while US crude was
following a similar trajectory downward to US$51.39 a barrel.
Despite that, traders have been reporting some reverse
enquiry for state-owned Ecopetrol, which has watched the price
on its 2025s steadily climb from a recent low of around 91.30 in
mid-March to be quoted at a mid market price of 97.60 Tuesday.
Oil rich Venezuela was giving back some gains with its 2022s
being quoted at 45.25-46.25 as investors continue to fret about
political risks and its ability to repay its debt.
PIPELINE
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
HSBC to arrange a series of investor update meetings in the US,
Europe and Latin America between April 8 and May 6.
The meetings will take place in London on April 8 and 9,
Switzerland on April 10, New York on April 13 and 14, Boston on
April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami
on May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)