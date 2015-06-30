NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - Petrobras's bonds were 4-5bp
tighter on Tuesday after the embattled Brazilian oil company
unveiled an ambitious deleveraging plan yesterday.
The plan called for an aggressive cut in capex as management
looked to turn around one of the world's most indebted companies
and one that has been embroiled in a highly publicized
corruption scandal.
The company's 2024s and Century bonds were well bid earlier
today and were quoted at 445bp-435bp and 526-521bp.
Credit markets largely cheered the management's intention to
slash net leverage to below 3.0x by 2018 and to 2.5x by 2020 -
down from the 4.8x seen last year - but remained skeptical about
its ability to achieve such goals.
Improving leverage ratios depend to a large extent on an
ambitious US$58bn divestment plan between now and 2018, which
essentially equates to US$15bn in asset sales a year.
Analysts think that may be hard to achieve. There have only
been three instances, where oil companies have successfully
carried out divestment plans at that pace, said Credit Suisse
analyst.
"It will be interesting to see the reaction of rating
agencies to the plan, especially since at least Fitch doesn't
seem to believe asset sales can be relied upon as the only
source for debt reduction," wrote Omar Zeolla, an analyst at
Oppenheimer.
Moody's noted on Tuesday the company moved more aggressively
than they had expected in terms of capex cuts and deleveraging,
but said that execution risks remain high partly because of the
size of assets up for sale.
Elsewhere, LatAm credit were inching tighter but liquidity
was sparse as accounts awaited for the outcome of Greece's
referendum on Sunday and cast a wary eye on China, where the
government has moved to loosen monetary policy and support a
wobbly stock market.
"This is a tough week to take additional risk," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick. "We have a
short week, non-farm payrolls on Thursday and the Greek
referendum."
PIPELINE
Peruvian development bank Corporacion Financiera de
Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) has mandated Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
and Standard Chartered to roadshow a possible US dollar
144A/RegS bond sale.
The borrower, rated BBB+/BBB+, wrapped up in New York on
June 30.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in London on July 6, in
Boston on July 7, in New York and nearby on July 8 and 9,
finishing up in Los Angeles on July 10.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up roadshows via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)