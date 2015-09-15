By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Even after the steep decline
that has rocked global markets this year, fewer than 10 percent
of investors consider emerging market-related assets cheap,
according to a Barclays survey of more than 700 global
investors.
Chinese stocks have plunged 40 percent in the last three
months, oil has sunk to its lowest in six years and many
emerging market currencies have fallen to their weakest since
the 1997-98 Asian crisis, some to their lowest on record.
But according to Barclays, more than half of the 716 global
investors surveyed said these assets are still expensive, and
fewer than 10 percent said they are cheap.
"Most investors expect further downside in China-linked
assets," Barclays said in a survey published late on Monday.
Forty-five percent of those polled said the August selloff
was part of an ongoing correction in China-related assets, just
over a quarter think the correction will be "short-lived and
healthy", while 30 percent say it marks the start of a wider
malaise in risky assets.
More than 40 percent of investors said weak growth in China
and emerging markets is the biggest risk for global financial
markets over the next 12 months, and almost 40 percent think the
economic and financial risks in China are to the downside.
The "vast majority" of respondents reckon Chinese growth
statistics are probably overstated. Of those, more than 60
percent say by 2 percentage points or more.
Close to half of those surveyed attach at least a 25 percent
probability to China experiencing some sort of financial
accident over the next two years, up from a third of respondents
earlier this year.
Globally, deflation is now more of a risk than inflation,
according to 75 percent of those surveyed. And after several
quarters of an upbeat growth outlook, the upside and downside
risks are now equal, the survey said.
Despite the gloomier outlook, most investors remained
generally bullish on equities, with 45 percent saying they
remained the best-performing asset class over the next three
months.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King)