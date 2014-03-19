By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 19 Latin American stocks and
currencies were mostly stable on Wednesday as investors paused
ahead of a policy statement by U.S. Federal Reserve and press
conference with Fed Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later.
The MSCI Latin American stock index crept
higher from Tuesday's close. Brazil's Bovespa index
advanced to 46,400 points, though Mexican and Chilean shares
ticked lower.
While the Fed is widely expected to continue reducing the
pace of its bond-buying stimulus program, traders will be
watching for hints on how fast that taperng will be carried out.
Investor concerns over the reduction in stimulus helped
contribute to a broad selloff of emerging market assets earlier
this year.
The Bovespa rose 0.6 percent, bouncing further off the
eight-month lows hit on Friday and adding to the 2.6 percent
advance notched over the previous two sessions. Most of the
gains were concentrated in widely traded stocks, including
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and lender
Itau Unibanco Holdings SA.
Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened about 0.4
percent against the dollar, with trading volumes thin ahead of
the Fed announcement.
Chile's peso was little changed as dollar sales
resulting from the expiration of unrenewed currency forward
contracts offset the effect of lower copper prices,
traders said.
Mexico's peso was nearly unchanged for a second day.
Analysts have been hopeful that major telecommunications,
banking and energy reforms pushed through Congress last year
will eventually contribute to greater foreign investment and
economic growth.
"We still see the peso as an outperformer in the emerging
markets context, on account of the reform momentum and the
economy's ties to the U.S.," wrote UBS analyst Rafael De La
Fuente in an investor note on Wednesday.
"However, with the Fed tapering ongoing, and no major
reform-related foreign direct investment expected in the short
term, there is no clear catalyst for the currency to appreciate
strongly in the short term."
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 950.4 0.8 -4.34
MSCI LatAm 2929.18 0.55 -8.99
Brazil Bovespa 46429.42 0.6 -9.86
Mexico IPC 38802.27 -0.03 -9.19
Chile IPSA 3653.11 -0.56 -1.25
Chile IGPA 18067.9 -0.45 -0.87
Argentina MerVal 5899.3 0.26 9.43
Colombia IGBC 13090.36 0.49 0.15
Peru IGRA 14619.42 -0.39 -7.20
Venezuela IBC 2588.21 0.29 -5.42
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.3305 0.41 1.13
Mexico peso 13.1595 0.00 -0.98
Chile peso 569.2 -0.04 -7.57
Colombia peso 2013.59 0.81 -4.05
Peru sol 2.814 -0.04 -0.75
Argentina peso (interbank) 7.8775 0.06 -17.58
Argentina peso (parallel) 10.85 0.74 -7.83
(Additional reporting by Froilán Romero in Santiago)