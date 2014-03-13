By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Emerging market shares and
currencies were broadly firmer on Thursday, shrugging off weak
Chinese economic data and focusing on a stronger yuan and more
stability on commodity markets.
The Russian and Turkish currencies were flat, however,
remaining under pressure as the former looked set to be hit by
Western sanctions and the latter was weighed on by escalating
domestic tensions before March 30 local elections.
Chinese mainland shares rose 1 percent but parted
gains after below-forecast industrial output and retail sales
data that continued a run of sluggish data from the world's
second-largest economy.
But a stronger yuan mid-point rate was seen for the first
time in four days, boosting spot yuan prices and regional
currencies, while gains on Asian bourses helped the benchmark
equity index eke out a quarter percent gain.
The momentum filtered through to emerging Europe, but
politics and their economic impact were seen curbing gains.
"We had weaker EM performance earlier this week on the back
of increasing Russian and Ukrainian tensions, new political
noises in Turkey and weak Chinese data. We're seeing some
investors use that as better entry levels," Abbas Ameli-Renani,
a strategist at RBS in London, said.
But, he said, markets appeared complacent about the risks
ahead of this weekend's referendum that could see Crimea vote
for independence from Ukraine. Kiev and its Western allies see
the vote, supported by Russia, as illegal.
"We've had a massive liquidity squeeze in January and a
Chinese economic slowdown, but a lot of that has not been
translated into currency weakness," Ameli-Renani warned.
Russian shares pared early gains of up to 1 percent but were
0.4 percent higher by 0900 GMT as crude prices held above
$108 a barrel after the previous session's 2-percent plunge
caused by the release of oil from U.S. strategic reserves.
Prices for copper too steadied above multi-year lows.
Turkish stocks jumped 1 percent as the broader
momentum lifted them off one-week lows but the market is facing
big headwinds amid spreading anti-government rallies. A
protester and a police officer were killed during Wednesday's
protests, the worst such violence since last summer.
CURRENCY, DEBT PRESSURES
Currencies and local debt markets stayed under pressure
however.
The lira was just off five-week lows after the
central bank sold $50 million on Wednesday.
The rouble was flat too against the dollar, with the
central bank moving the currency's target exchange rate corridor
by 10 kopecks after interventions to the tune of $1.5 billion
. The rouble has lost almost 10 percent this year.
Potential Western sanctions also raised serious risks to the
economy which is already slowing down, but analysts say the
central bank, which meets on Friday, cannot afford to support it
with rate cuts because of the rouble's steady weakening.
"This sort of currency depreciation pressure, triggered by
geo-political uncertainty, risks increasing domestic demand for
hard currency," Unicredit analysts said in a note.
"2008 last provided evidence of a sharp shift in the deposit
base. With this in mind, it seems very likely (the central bank)
will maintain its policy rate at 7 percent tomorrow."
Russian 5-year rouble bond yields were just off 4-1/2-year
highs, having spiked 50 basis points on Wednesday.
Turkish 2-year yields are near 14-month highs.
On the dollar bond front, Russia's 2043 bond has been
trading at the lowest prices since its September 2013 launch,
though it enjoyed a one cent bounce on Thursday.
Ukraine's sovereign and quasi-sovereign dollar bonds
maturing 2014 stayed near record lows
as markets continued to await details of a
financing package for the country.
But in a clear sign of how investors are distinguishing
between emerging economies, Mexico, which was recently upgraded
by ratings agencies, sold 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) worth
of 100-year bonds on Tuesday at a 5.75 percent yield.
