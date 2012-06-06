* EMU single market fragmentation widening to bank assets
* Cross-border deleveraging impacts lending to companies
* ECB policymakers, U.S. financier Soros raise alarm
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 6 While euro zone leaders debate the
best strategy to preserve the single currency, investors and
policymakers are pointing with alarm at the progressive
disappearance of a common market for lenders and said this
undermined the basis of monetary union.
Worried that the euro may not continue to exist in its
current form if Greece were to leave the bloc, banks have
intensified efforts to limit risks taken outside of national
borders.
"Financial institutions are increasingly reordering their
European exposure along national lines just in case the region
splits apart," U.S. billionaire financier George Soros told an
economic conference in Trento, Italy, at the weekend.
"Banks give preference to shedding assets outside their
national borders and risk managers try to match assets and
liabilities within national borders rather than within the euro
zone as a whole."
Also data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
this week pointed to what European Central Bank policymaker
Peter Praet recently called "spectacular market disintegration"
in the euro zone.
The BIS said that the strains caused by the crisis began to
spread from banks' wholesale funding markets to assets on their
balance sheets in the last quarter of 2011 - as lenders
deleveraged and cut cross-border positions.
Led by French banks, euro area lenders slashed their
cross-border assets by $584 billion, or 4.7 percent, in the
fourth-quarter, BIS data showed.
"The indirect effect of this asset and liability matching
(within national borders) is to reinforce the deleveraging
process and to reduce the availability of credit, particularly
to the small and medium enterprises," Soros said.
The BIS said also that cross-border funding in the euro area
declined sharply in the fourth-quarter, falling by $681 million,
and affecting in particular banks in Spain and Italy, the two
countries most vulnerable to the worsening crisis.
"As far as banks are concerned there no longer is a single
market," top Italian banker Alessandro Profumo said in Trento.
Spanish banks saw cross-border funding shrink by 9 percent,
or $81 billion, in October-December, the sharpest drop in more
than 17 years. Italian banks suffered a loss of $68 billion, or
8 percent, the largest in more than nine years, the BIS said.
"Every (national) regulator says not to lend money to a bank
in a different country because there is a risk," Profumo said.
Banks in weaker countries have used liquidity from the
European Central Bank to fill the gap after financing from
international investors dried up and cross-border interbank
flows froze.
Italian banks have taken a total of 255 billion euros in
cheap three-year loans at two unprecedented tenders held in
December and February. Spanish banks also took more than 200
billion euros out of the 1 trillion euros injected by the ECB.
Profumo, chairman of Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena and a former chief executive at top
Italian lender UniCredit, warned against banks'
increased dependence on the ECB cash.
ECB policymakers look with concern at the fragmentation of
the single market because this hurts lending to companies and
impairs the transmission of the central bank's monetary policy.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Trento
conference that companies were no longer able to access a single
pool of savings and warned that the disintegrating single market
put at risk the whole European common project.
While the ECB had cushioned the impact of thinning
cross-border flows with its liquidity, this was not its role and
market mechanisms had to be restored, he said.
In a bid to halt current trends, the ECB is calling for a
banking union based on unified supervision, a single deposit
insurance scheme and common rules to wind up failed banks.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; ; editing by Stephen Nisbet)