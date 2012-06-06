* EMU single market fragmentation widening to bank assets

* Cross-border deleveraging impacts lending to companies

* ECB policymakers, U.S. financier Soros raise alarm

By Valentina Za

MILAN, June 6 While euro zone leaders debate the best strategy to preserve the single currency, investors and policymakers are pointing with alarm at the progressive disappearance of a common market for lenders and said this undermined the basis of monetary union.

Worried that the euro may not continue to exist in its current form if Greece were to leave the bloc, banks have intensified efforts to limit risks taken outside of national borders.

"Financial institutions are increasingly reordering their European exposure along national lines just in case the region splits apart," U.S. billionaire financier George Soros told an economic conference in Trento, Italy, at the weekend.

"Banks give preference to shedding assets outside their national borders and risk managers try to match assets and liabilities within national borders rather than within the euro zone as a whole."

Also data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) this week pointed to what European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet recently called "spectacular market disintegration" in the euro zone.

The BIS said that the strains caused by the crisis began to spread from banks' wholesale funding markets to assets on their balance sheets in the last quarter of 2011 - as lenders deleveraged and cut cross-border positions.

Led by French banks, euro area lenders slashed their cross-border assets by $584 billion, or 4.7 percent, in the fourth-quarter, BIS data showed.

"The indirect effect of this asset and liability matching (within national borders) is to reinforce the deleveraging process and to reduce the availability of credit, particularly to the small and medium enterprises," Soros said.

The BIS said also that cross-border funding in the euro area declined sharply in the fourth-quarter, falling by $681 million, and affecting in particular banks in Spain and Italy, the two countries most vulnerable to the worsening crisis.

"As far as banks are concerned there no longer is a single market," top Italian banker Alessandro Profumo said in Trento.

Spanish banks saw cross-border funding shrink by 9 percent, or $81 billion, in October-December, the sharpest drop in more than 17 years. Italian banks suffered a loss of $68 billion, or 8 percent, the largest in more than nine years, the BIS said.

"Every (national) regulator says not to lend money to a bank in a different country because there is a risk," Profumo said.

Banks in weaker countries have used liquidity from the European Central Bank to fill the gap after financing from international investors dried up and cross-border interbank flows froze.

Italian banks have taken a total of 255 billion euros in cheap three-year loans at two unprecedented tenders held in December and February. Spanish banks also took more than 200 billion euros out of the 1 trillion euros injected by the ECB.

Profumo, chairman of Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and a former chief executive at top Italian lender UniCredit, warned against banks' increased dependence on the ECB cash.

ECB policymakers look with concern at the fragmentation of the single market because this hurts lending to companies and impairs the transmission of the central bank's monetary policy.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Trento conference that companies were no longer able to access a single pool of savings and warned that the disintegrating single market put at risk the whole European common project.

While the ECB had cushioned the impact of thinning cross-border flows with its liquidity, this was not its role and market mechanisms had to be restored, he said.

While the ECB had cushioned the impact of thinning cross-border flows with its liquidity, this was not its role and market mechanisms had to be restored, he said.

In a bid to halt current trends, the ECB is calling for a banking union based on unified supervision, a single deposit insurance scheme and common rules to wind up failed banks.