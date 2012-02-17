NEW YORK Feb 17 Brent crude oil futures fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as investors booked profits after four straight days of gains and as the market went into overbought conditions as prices topped $120.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery hit a session low of $118.85, down $1.26, or 1.05 percent, after hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June 15. By 11:15 a.m. EST (1615 GMT), it traded down $1.01 at $119.10.

Brent crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to 67.9 from 73.6 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. A reading of 70 is the threshold for overbought conditions. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)