NEW YORK Feb 17 Brent crude oil futures
fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as investors booked
profits after four straight days of gains and as the market went
into overbought conditions as prices topped $120.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery hit a
session low of $118.85, down $1.26, or 1.05 percent, after
hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June 15. By
11:15 a.m. EST (1615 GMT), it traded down $1.01 at $119.10.
Brent crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to
67.9 from 73.6 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. A reading
of 70 is the threshold for overbought conditions.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)