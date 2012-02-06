An attendant prepares to refuel a car at a petrol station in Rome January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

NEW YORK Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday, gaining for a fifth straight session and ending at the highest level in six months, as cold temperatures in Europe fueled higher heating oil demand expectations and as Iran's tension with the West went unabated while turmoil in Syria raised more geopolitical worries.

Concerns about a potential Greek debt default were overshadowed by these developments.

In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $115.93 a barrel, gaining $1.35, or 1.18 percent, after trading between $113.65 and $116.22. It was the highest front-month Brent settlement since August 2, when prices closed at $116.46.

