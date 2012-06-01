NEW YORK, June 1 Brent crude oil futures ended
at their lowest in 16 months on Friday, losing ground for the
fifth week in a row, after weak U.S. jobs data, a slump in
Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone crisis sparked
a selloff across markets.
In London, Brent for July delivery settled at $98.43
a barrel, down $3.44, or 3.38 percent. It was the lowest finish
for front-month Brent since Jan. 27, 2011, when prices ended at
$97.39.
For the week, front-month Brent fell $8.40, or 7.86 percent.
In five weeks, front-month Brent has slumped $21.40, or 17.86
percent, the biggest five-week decline since the period to June
4, 2010, when prices lost almost 19 percent, Reuters data shows.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)