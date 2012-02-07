NEW YORK Feb 7 Brent crude oil futures rose for the sixth straight day on Tuesday in volatile transatlantic spread play and as the euro rose against the dollar on optimism about a Greek bailout deal. But the euro later pared gains as Greek political leaders said a meeting on the bailout package was postponed until Wednesday, helping trimBrent's gains for the day. ICE March Brent settled at $116.23 a barrel, rising 30 cents, or 0.26 percent, marking the highest close since Aug. 2, when front-month Brent ended at $116.46. Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $17.82 at the close, from $19.02 on Monday. The spread hit an intraday high of $20.71, the widest since October. CL-LCO1=R (Reporting By Gene Ramos)