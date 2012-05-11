NEWS YORK May 11 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Friday as a slowdown in China's industrial growth and euro zone turmoil amid Greece's political uncertainty prompted investors to pare their bets in oil and metals.

In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $112.26 a barrel, dropping 47 cents, or 0.42 percent.

For the week, front-month Brent dipped 92 cents, or 0.81 percent, falling for a second consecutive week. In those two weeks, front-month Brent fell $7.57, or 6.3 percent, its biggest two-week percentage loss since the week to Dec. 16, 2011.