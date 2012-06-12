NEW YORK, June 12 Brent crude oil futures fell for a fourth straight day to end at a 16-month low on Tuesday, hobbled by the euro zone debt crisis and as investors awaited weekly petroleum inventory data forecast to show a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

That drawdown is expected to include a decline in crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, and that expectation has narrowed Brent crude's premium against U.S. oil on the day to below $14 a barrel.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $97.14 a barrel, falling 86 cents, or 0.88 percent. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011, when prices ended at $95.25. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)