UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
NEW YORK, March 13 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday on growing economic confidence in Germany, a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales and a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that it will maintain low interest rates at least through 2014.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent, after trading between $125.00 and $126.79.
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.