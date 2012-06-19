Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
NEW YORK, June 18 Brent crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as European supplies remain ample and amid conflicting news on the use of Europe's rescue funds to aid stricken euro zone members.
News that Iran hoped for a new round of talks with world powers over its nuclear program after its latest negotiations were deadlocked, also helped pull prices lower, traders said.
In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery ended down 29 cents, or 0.30 percent at $95.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011. In early trade, the contract slumped to a session low of $94.44. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.