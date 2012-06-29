UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
NEW YORK, June 29 Brent crude futures jumped more than 7 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2, 2009, after European leaders acted to aid troubled euro zone banks and preserve the single currency.
In London, August Brent crude settled at $97.80 a barrel, gaining $6.44, or 7.05 percent, after trading between $91.73 and $98.29. For June, front-month Brent fell $4.07, or 4 percent.
For the quarter, front-month Brent dropped $25.08 a barrel, or 20.4 percent, the biggest quarterly percentage loss since the last quarter of 2008, when Brent fell 53.6 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.