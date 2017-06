NEW YORK, April 30 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday, as Spain relapsed into recession and weak U.S. economic data spurred demand worries.

In London, ICE Brent for June delivery fell 36 cents, or 0.30 percent, to settle at $119.47 a barrel. For the month, Brent dropped $3.41, or 2.78 percent, after three consecutive monthly gains.