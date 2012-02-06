NEW YORK Feb 6 Brent crude futures extended gains, rising more than $1 a barrel on Monday, on frigid weather in Europe and tensions due to a new threat from Iran against the West and violence in Syria, putting worries about Greece's potential default in the back-burner.

In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery surged to a session high of $115.75, matching the intraday high hit on Nov. 9. The next intraday high is $116.48, struck on Nov. 8. By 11:22 a.m. EST (1622 GMT), the contract was up 95 cents at $115.53. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)