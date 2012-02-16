NEW YORK Feb 16 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by persistent supply worries over Iran and expectations of a further dip in North Sea oil output next month.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery reached a session high of $119.94, rising $1.01. By 11:55 a.m. EST (1655 GMT) it was trading at $119.85, up 92 cents. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)