GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
NEW YORK Feb 16 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by persistent supply worries over Iran and expectations of a further dip in North Sea oil output next month.
In London, ICE Brent for April delivery reached a session high of $119.94, rising $1.01. By 11:55 a.m. EST (1655 GMT) it was trading at $119.85, up 92 cents. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.