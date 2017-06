NEW YORK Feb 22 Brent crude oil futures gained more than $1 to hit a nine-month high above $122 a barrel as Iran-related tensions and supply worries outweighed weak economic data from Europe and China.

In London ICE Brent crude for April delivery rose to a session high of $122.79 a barrel, up $1.13, or 0.93 percent. By 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT), it was up 90 cents, or 0.74 percent, at $122.56. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)