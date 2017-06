NEW YORK Feb 22 Brent crude futures rose further to hit a session high above $123 a barrel as Iran-related tensions and supply risks overshadowed weak economic data from Europe and China.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery climbed to a session high of $123.07 a barrel, up $1.41 or 1.16 percent, marking the highest price for front-month Brent crude since May 3, 2011, when the intraday high reached $125.02. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)