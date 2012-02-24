NEW YORK Feb 24 Brent crude futures
extended gains on Friday, hitting a fresh nine-month high after
the United Nation's nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply
stepped up work on uranium enrichment, a development seen likely
to further raise tensions between Tehran and the West.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
surged to a session high of $124.98, up $1.36, or 1.1 percent,
marking the highest price for front-month Brent since May 3,
2011, when intraday prices hit $125.02. By 12:13 p.m. EST (1713
GMT), the contract was up $1.01, 0.82 percent, at $124.63.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)