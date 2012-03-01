NEW YORK, March 1 Brent crude oil futures extended a rally on Thursday, rising more than $2 a barrel on economic optimism the wake of strong economic data from China that improved oil demand prospects. Iran-realted supply worries was also supportive.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery traded at $124.88 a barrel, gaining $2.22, or 1.81 percent, by 12:18 p.m. EST (1718 GMT). (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)