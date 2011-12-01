NEW YORK Dec 1 Brent crude oil futures fell further Thursday after the dollar trimmed losses against the euro following U.S. government data showing more Americans filed for jobless insurance benefits last week.

In London, Brent for January delivery LCOF2 was down 98 cents at $109.54 a barrel by 8:47 a.m. EST (1347 GMT). It had been down 57 cents just before the release of the jobless claims. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)