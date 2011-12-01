NEW YORK Dec 1 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday on signs of a further slowdown in Europe's economy, weaker factory activity in China and higher weekly jobless claims in the United States.

In London, crude for January delivery CLF2 settled at $108.99 a barrel, dropping $1.53, or 1.38 percent, after trading between $108.18 and $111.24. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)