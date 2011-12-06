NEW YORK Dec 6 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects that EU leaders would craft a credible agreement to tackle the region's debt crisis against the threat of supply interruptions from Iran.

In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at $110.81 a barrel, rising $1, or 0.91 percent, after trading between $109.04 to $110.96. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)